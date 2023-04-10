Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 495,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.