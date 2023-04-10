Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 471,736 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

