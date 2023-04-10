Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3,416.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 398,816 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.55 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

