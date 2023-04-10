Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7,450.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

