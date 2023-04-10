Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $53,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,765 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LHX opened at $197.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.