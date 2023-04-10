Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4,643.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

