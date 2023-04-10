Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPHB stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

