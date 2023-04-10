Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Robert Half International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 957.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 317,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 287,379 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

