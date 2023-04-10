RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Bank of America

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $81.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.76. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

