Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,263,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,044,732,000 after buying an additional 912,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,159,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 823,723 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $191.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.76.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,193. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Macquarie upped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

