Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,947,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $371,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

