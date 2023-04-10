Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.86 on Monday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $25,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 790,502 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 108.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

