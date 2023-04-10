Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,721 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $512.81 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.05 and its 200 day moving average is $506.82. The company has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

