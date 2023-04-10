Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 216 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.04. 870,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,567,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.