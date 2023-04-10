Silver Lake Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after buying an additional 632,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 425,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

