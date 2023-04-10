Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,176 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

