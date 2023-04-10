Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 3.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,957. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $275.99.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.