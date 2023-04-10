Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.67. 691,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,162. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

