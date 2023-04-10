Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BGFV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Articles

