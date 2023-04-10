Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $35.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 694.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $35,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.22. The company had a trading volume of 149,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,393. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

