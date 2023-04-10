SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 8.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $446.62 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

