Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Spire alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 34.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,293,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $23,032,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SR opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. Spire has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.