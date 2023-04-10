Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

