Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

