Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average is $184.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

