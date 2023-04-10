Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Salesforce worth $437,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 32,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,193 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $192.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

