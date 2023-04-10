Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $376.33 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,441,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of AT&T worth $376,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

