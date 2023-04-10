Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $427.28 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,620,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 97,011 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $427,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $106.69 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

