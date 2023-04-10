Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $437.29 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Caterpillar worth $437,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $207.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $226.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.