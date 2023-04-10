Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $507.65 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 989,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,648,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

ELV stock opened at $483.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.03. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

