Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,750,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457,588 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $687,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.