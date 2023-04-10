Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 246,417 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Raytheon Technologies worth $428,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 495,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

