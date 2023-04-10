Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 65,426 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685,719 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Adobe worth $567,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

ADBE opened at $380.60 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $455.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.87 and a 200-day moving average of $336.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.