Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,804,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 346,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $447,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

