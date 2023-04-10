Susquehanna Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $80.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $86.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.21.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $92.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after buying an additional 416,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,225,000 after acquiring an additional 296,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.