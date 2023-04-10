Susquehanna Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $326.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $330.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.84.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.2 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $325.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.93.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $5,909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.