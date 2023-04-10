Susquehanna Increases Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $138.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FWRD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Forward Air Stock Down 1.1 %

FWRD stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $104.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

