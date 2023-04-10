Susquehanna Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $105.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBG. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Hub Group stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

