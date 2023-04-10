Susquehanna Trims Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price to $170.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $174.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $173.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.