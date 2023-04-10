Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105,250 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $31,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

