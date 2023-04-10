Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,097 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.