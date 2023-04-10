Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCEHY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. Tencent has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $471.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.31.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.