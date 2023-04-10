TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

About TG Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.07.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

