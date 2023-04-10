The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $263.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

