The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,838,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE:KO opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
