The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $241.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.58.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

