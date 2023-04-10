The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Boosted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $121.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $188.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.