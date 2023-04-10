The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $59,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $223.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.37 and a 200-day moving average of $229.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

