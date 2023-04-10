The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.75.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $73.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

