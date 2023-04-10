Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,412,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.84 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

